Police seek male suspect in Nov. carjacking on Detroit's east side

Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with a November carjacking that happened on Detroit's east side.

Investigators said the incident happened at about 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022 in the 19600 block of Mitchell Street near East Outer Drive and Conant Street.

According to authorities, the victim is a 19-year-old male. He was walking with another man and a woman when the man produced a weapon and demanded the victim turn over the keys to his black 2010 Ford Fusion. The victim complied and the man and woman fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Officials said the female suspect was taken into custody, but the man remains at large. Investigators Thursday released a photograph of the suspect. They also said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the carjacking should call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

