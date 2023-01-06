1 girl dead, 1 wounded in Friday shooting on Detroit's west side

A girl is dead and another one wounded after a shooting early Friday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials said the incident was reported at about 12:30 a.m. and happened in the 14500 block of Freeland Street near Lyndon Street and Hubbell Avenue.

They said an unknown suspect fired shots from outside of the residence where the victims were. Gunfire struck the two girls, wounding one of them fatally. Officials said the other girl is listed in stable condition at a hospital. The ages of both girls wasn't available.

Police said they have no other information to release at this time.

