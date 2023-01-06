Detroit man, 21, accused of killing older sister after fight charged with murder

A Detroit man who police say shot and killed his older sister after an argument last week has been charged with murder.

Terry Allen Wyrembelski, 21, was arraigned on Dec. 31, 2022, in 36th District Court in Detroit on a charge of first-degree murder, a count of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of using a firearm during a felony. A magistrate ordered Wyrembelski held without bond and scheduled his next court date for Friday.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Authorities accuse Wyrembelski of fatally shooting his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski, 25, of Detroit.

Officers were called at about 4:30 a.m. last Thursday to a home in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street near Mack Avenue and Alter Road for a report of a shooting. They arrived and found a woman in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics were called and pronounced her deceased.

Investigators said they believe the defendant and his sister had an argument that escalated until he produced a handgun and shot her dead.

Police also said he shot and wounded another man who was in the home at the time.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez