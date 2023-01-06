Police: Baby recovered in alleged carjacking, kidnapping on Detroit's east side

A 9-month-old child has been recovered safely after an alleged carjacking and kidnapping incident Friday on the city's east side, Detroit Police Chief James White said.

"The good news is we were able to recover the child," he told the media during a noon briefing on the corner of Maddelein and Rex avenues about a block from where the alleged incident happened and near Seven Mile Road and Morang Avenue. "The child is unharmed and being checked out by doctors and will be returned to family members or guardians momentarily."

Police were called at about 9 a.m. Friday to a location in the area of Seven Mile and Crusade Street for a report of a carjacking and kidnapping, the chief said. Officers immediately distributed a description of the vehicle and the suspect and canvassed the area.

White said investigators determined the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. Detectives believe the child's mother was dropping off a man with whom she has a relationship at work when they had some sort of confrontation and he drove off in the vehicle with the child, he said.

"I do not know if the man is the child's father at this time," White said. "The good news is we were able to track him down and find the child unharmed.

Police learned there were at least two children in the vehicle, but the woman was able to remove one of the children before the man sped away.

The chief also said police are now investigating whether the woman filed a false report.

