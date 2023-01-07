Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes

Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day.

The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.

Both vehicles have been recovered, police said.

About 20 minutes later, at 4:51 a.m. Jan. 1, the same man approached a 36-year-old man in the 19300 block of Ryan, demanded his Dodge Charger and fled with it, according to the statement.

The man is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police. He was accompanied by two other men during both carjackings.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or the carjackings can call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

