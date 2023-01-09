Body buried in Detroit identified as missing woman

Mark Hicks

Authorities have identified a body found partially buried last week in east Detroit.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the remains are those of Alyssa Itchue, a representative confirmed to The Detroit News on Monday.

Other details, including the cause of death, were not released.

In November, the Detroit Police Department reported Itchue, 28, was a missing person.

"Alyssa’s mother last spoke to Alyssa on September 20th and has not been able to contact her since," the notice said. "It is believed she frequents the city’s east side."

Itchue had left a rehabilitation center, according to a GoFundMe campaign a family friend launched last weekend to help pay for a funeral.

The body was found Wednesday in a shallow grave near a home in the 8000 block of Hildale, police reported. It was not clear how long the remains had been there.

Detroit police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night on the investigation.

Meanwhile, donors have raised more than $1,300 of the $5,000 GoFundMe goal.