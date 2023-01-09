Detroit police: Juveniles cause large increase in carjackings in 2022

Detroit — While violent crime overall decreased in Detroit in 2022, carjackings rose 21%, Detroit Police Department officials reported Monday in their year-end crime statistics report.

This spike in carjackings came largely from juveniles, Detroit Police Chief James White said during the Monday press conference. He said he wants to push for some of the carjacking cases to be handled in federal court, where he said harsher penalties might be handed out.

"Young people are carjacking people and trying to quickly get money, not understanding what they're doing," White said. "We do see a lot of teenagers and younger people making some impulsive decisions that are changing their lives."

Crime by juveniles, in general, increased in 2022, White said. Police officers are seeing a lot of conflicts on social media escalate, playing out with weapons and violence instead of a fist fight at school, he said. They're also seeing more girls engaging in violence, he said.

White said he aims to get police officers in classrooms before school lets out for the summer so they can talk to kids and give them some real-life examples of adolescents who made bad decisions that messed up their lives. He encouraged parents to get engaged with their children and to have the hard conversations with them.

Overall, violent crime in Detroit decreased about 11%, White said, mirroring a report by The Detroit News at the end of last year.

Detroit's violent crime drop in 2022 follows a nationwide trend. According to the research firm AH Datalytics, which analyzes data from municipal websites, homicides declined about 5% nationwide in 2022. Gun violence deaths across the country dropped 3% in 2022 over the previous year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Homicides were the only exception; Detroit had one more homicide in 2022 than it did in 2021, ending the year with 309 criminal homicides, a slight rise from the 308 murders the year before. The city experienced a:

15% decline in sexual assaults, from 819 to 697.

10% fall in non-fatal shootings, from 1,064 to 959.

11% decrease in aggravated assaults, from 11,877 to 10,558.

7% reduction in robberies, from 1,511 to 1,403.

The reducations in these categories are good, White said, but not good enough.

"When you have the number of nonfatal shootings and murders we have, certainly it’s nothing to celebrate," he said. "Though we have had some success, that’s not enough. It’s still way too violent. We are not satisfied, we are not celebrating in any way."

The department is analyzing why there was a decrease in nonfatal shootings but not in homicides, White said. Right now, he said officials believe it is because of more assault rifles and high powered weapons being on the street.

"We have a huge task in front of us to continue with the downward trend we see and hopefully have an impact on homicides," White said.

Detroit's homicides are down from the 327 reported in in 2020, but up from the 274 murders reported in 2019.

Detroit police will be increasing patrols in 2023, and White hopes an increased budget and pay raises for officers will help the department recruit and retain officers.

In October, members of the Detroit Police Officers and Detroit Lieutenants and Sergeants associations voted to ratify contracts with the city that gave them an immediate $10,000 annual raise, with 4% annual increases each year for the next four years. The packages cost $25 million and were being paid out of "expected tax revenues," according to the administration of Mayor Mike Duggan.

White said the department plans to work to get abandoned vehicles off the street, as well as work with the building safety and engineering department to identify dangerous buildings where illegal activities are taking place.

Detroit police focused heavily on mental health in 2022 and responded to more than 17,000 mental health-related calls, which White said was an all-time high. The city also experienced a record number of barricaded suspects.

kberg@detroitnews.com

Staff Writer George Hunter contributed.