Flooding, water damage prompts Detroit's Southeastern to go virtual

Students at Detroit's Southeastern High School are shifting to online learning this week after flooding caused by burst pipes during the holiday break that damaged a majority of the school's classrooms.

"We regret to inform you that the building experienced excessive flooding and water damage due to broken water pipes over the (holiday) break," officials said in a post on the school's website. "The flooding damaged the majority of classrooms. The building will require extensive repairs and restoration."

Repairs at the building are expected to take nearly two months, they said. An online meeting to update parents and students was to be held at 5 p.m. Monday.

Students can pick up laptop computers from the school Tuesday and Wednesday for virtual classes, officials said.

In the meantime, the school will shift to online instruction until an alternative building is identified for in-person or hybrid learning, they also said.

The school will continue to provide students with meals. Meals will be distributed on Tuesday and Thursday for the first week. After that, they will be available on Mondays and Thursdays in the following weeks.

In addition, the school's athletic programs will continue with a modified schedule because the gym was not damaged.

Southeastern High School has approximately 550 students.

