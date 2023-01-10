Detroit police probe attack on man accused of sex crime with minor

Detroit police announced Monday they are investigating an alleged assault on a 37-year-old man accused of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor.

Kahari Wright was attacked after allegedly assaulting a youth, the Detroit Police Department said in a statement.

Other details were not released.

"Note that the defendant is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," police said Monday.

Wright was arraigned Saturday on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to 36th District Court records.

Bond was set at $250,000. Wright stood mute and a not-guilty plea was entered, the records show.

He was ordered to wear a tether, remain under house arrest and have no contact with children.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 17, followed by another hearing a week later.

Footage posted by 7MileRadio.com last week showed a man after he reportedly was beaten following an alleged assault on a young relative. A woman was recorded in the clip, listed as filmed Jan. 3, repeatedly identifying the man filmed as Wright.

"After chasing him down the street in nothing but underwear, they stomped his top lip off & left him on the sidewalk crouching on his knees with his Left eye hanging out of his head!" a post on the website said.