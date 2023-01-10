Teen, 15, charged with killing second teen boy at Detroit hotel

Detroit — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of another 15-year-old at a gathering Dec. 31, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The teen allegedly shot multiple times into a hotel room at about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway in Detroit, fatally wounding the second 15-year-old, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office.

Detroit police found the teen unresponsive in the bathroom with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The prosecutor's office declined to release the name of the teen who was killed.

The 15-year-old who allegedly shot the other teen was arrested Jan. 4. He was charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.

He was charged as a juvenile, but was adult designated. This means the judge can sentence him as either a juvenile, an adult or create a blended juvenile sentence with the option of adult prison time if he is not rehabilitated.

Detroit Police Chief James White said during a press conference Monday that there has been a significant uptick in juvenile crime, driven largely by conflict over social media.

"Sometimes conflicts, instead of playing themselves out in school with fist fights, they are sometimes playing out with weapons and violence," White said. "We do see a lot of teenagers and younger people making some impulsive decisions that are changing their lives and they're not thinking it through."

The prosecutor's office did not give details on what led to the homicide.

