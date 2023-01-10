New riverfront park to feature Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden

Detroit — Huron-Clinton Metroparks' first location within the city of Detroit will be a 2 ½ acre water garden inside the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park on the Detroit riverfront, scheduled to open in 2024.

The water garden will be one of four main attractions in the park, which will occupy 22 acres along Detroit’s west riverfront. It will feature winding paths, seating areas and educational signage, along with open-air classrooms for programming events, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and the Huron-Clinton Metroparks announced Tuesday.

"The Metroparks form a greenbelt of vibrant active and natural spaces around the metro Detroit region, but for decades there has been a gap in Metroparks presence within the city of Detroit," Director of Huron-Clinton Metroparks Amy McMillan said in a news release. "We are finally making progress towards closing that gap and establishing a physical presence that residents can engage with daily. We know we still have a lot of work to do, but we are grateful for this strong partnership that is helping us realize progress toward that goal."

The city broke ground in May on the nearly $60 million park, which will stretch along 5 ½ miles of once industrialized riverfront at west Jefferson Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard. In addition to the water garden, the park will feature the William Davidson Sports House, the Delta Dental Play Garden and the DTE Foundation Hill.

The newly named Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden is the latest in a series of partnerships between Metroparks and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

They began a pilot partnership in 2020 to increase access to new programs and recreation for families living in the city and its suburbs. Since then they have developed “robust programming” and outreach efforts together, including the Swim in the D program that helped young Detroiters learn to swim, the news release said.

“The partnership between the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Huron-Clinton Metroparks has already reached thousands of people in our region,” Mark Wallace, President and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, said in the news release. “For more than two years, we have been introducing Detroiters to the Metroparks and connecting Metroparks visitors to the Detroit Riverfront. Those numbers will continue to grow when we open the Water Garden at Ralph Wilson Park in 2024.”

Earlier this month Metroparks announced its strategic objectives for the next three years, which included plans to increase access and the physical presence of Metroparks services in Wayne County and Detroit.

