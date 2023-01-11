Duggan: $24M city loan for District Detroit plan to bring 140 affordable housing units

Detroit —Mayor Mike Duggan and other city officials touted a $23.7 million city loan for a pair of billionaire developers as a way to ensure 140 affordable rental units in a glitzy multi-development plan near downtown Detroit. The loan is just one slice in more than $600 million in tax incentives and reimbursements the estimated $1.5 billion project could receive over the years, according to documents released by the city.

The $23.7 million low-interest loan is part of a $48 million city package being proposed for joint venture for a mixed-use development between the Ilitch family organization and Stephen Ross' Related Cos. The proposal is for an area on the northern edge of downtown the Ilitch group has branded “District Detroit.”

City officials spent most of Tuesday touting the affordable housing angle over the much larger set of tax incentives.

Among the total incentives, all of which are subject to further approval from various government entities:• $616 million in brownfield tax reimbursements over 35 years• $133 million tax abatement value of revenues that would otherwise largely be owed to the Downtown Development Authority (DDA)• $48 million in DDA funding to support the construction of affordable housing and public infrastructure.

The development plan includes the construction of six buildings and the renovation of four buildings controlled by the Ilitch organization. Plans call for 695 mixed-income residential units, 1.2 million square feet of commercial office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and 467 hotel rooms across the 10 properties.

On Tuesday, city officials began to tout the potential for affordable housing units.

Duggan said the $24 million loan will be used directly to create affordable rental housing.

"We are going to build the kind of units we want. We are going to have 140 of them," Duggan said Tuesday afternoon at the Detroit Policy Conference. "We are going to subsidize them so your rent is not going to be $2,400 a month but $840 a month.”

At least 20% of the residential units will be available to rent at rates affordable to those earning the equivalent of an annual income of $35,800 or less for a two-person household.

On Tuesday night, city economic officials introduced details of the tax incentives at Cass Tech High School in a public meeting. The meeting was part of the Neighborhood Advisory Committee, a group of residents who must approve part of the development deal.

The areas where the proposed projects would be constructed generate approximately $250,000 in annual revenues for the city and include a pair of parking lots that are currently tax-exempt. If the projects come to fruition, the city could gain $751 million in tax revenue over 35 years, officials said.

At the Tuesday meeting, city officials took efforts to explain the nuances of tax incentives and to explain why the incentives are needed.

“We do not give money to developers. Developers pay less in taxes as they build,” said Kenyetta Hairston-Bridges, executive vice president of Economic and Development Services at the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. “The city will never lose money on a tax abatement.”

Under the plan, no tax revenues from the city's general fund would be pledged, captured or abated. Instead, the city would rely on new income tax and utility user tax revenues generated from the development. The brownfield portion comes from revenues that would otherwise go to the State of Michigan and the DDA.

One of the challenges is that it is not the first time the Ilitches have asked for tax incentives to revive blocks of the area around the stadiums controlled by the group.

Last decade, the Ilitch group vowed five new neighborhoods would be created by the time the Little Caesars Arena opened in 2017. The Ilitches call the plan the District Detroit. Filling the area with new offices, stores and residences was the linchpin in the billionaire group’s argument of why it needed $324 million in taxpayer money to help build the massive arena.

The Ilitch group has invested somewhere near $2 billion in the district. The group also has reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer subsidies, grants, loans and other benefits. That includes the razing of more than a dozen structures and helping accumulate land for the arena.

Robert and Chrystal Payne have lived in the area for 20 years. “It all sounds nice but I still don’t know if longtime residents like us will get pushed out or if we will even have a place to park,” Robert Payne said.