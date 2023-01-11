State police investigate shooting on Southfield Freeway at I-96

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway at Interstate 96 in Detroit.

No injuries were reported in the incident that happened at about 6:40 a.m., officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim traveled north on M-39 and exited at east I-96. The victim and another driver became involved in a dispute over a lane, police said.

The second driver allegedly tried to force the victim off of the road with his vehicle. He then pulled alongside the first car and fired several shots at the victim, investigators said. The victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times, but the victim was not hit.

State police closed the Southfield Freeway's exit to east I-96 to search for evidence, but it has since reopened.

