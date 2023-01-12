Tips sought to find 3 dogs stolen from Detroit animal shelter

The crime was brazen and baffling.

Minutes after a security guard finished a shift at the Make A Difference Rescue animal shelter in east Detroit early Wednesday, a group was caught on surveillance camera breaking in and stealing four dogs.

One was found by the afternoon, but the other three rescues remain missing — prompting shelter officials to offer a $2,000 for tips and pay thousands more to boost security at the nonprofit, no-kill facility.

The incident, as well as other similar incidents in the last year, have founder and director Judie Jones considering relocating.

“This is all hard to take,” she told The Detroit News. “We help feed a lot of dogs in the neighborhood. ... It’s a shame if we can’t stay here due to theft and vandalism.”

MADR launched in 2010 and has been at its nearly 5,000-square-foot space near Cadieux and Harper for about six years, Jones said.

The shelter routinely houses strays, works with other rescue groups to secure transfers and welcomes animals turned over through legal cases, she said. It is also registered with the state as an animal protection shelter, according to the website.

Last year, someone stole a trailer from its lot, then a few youngsters were filmed trying to break in, Jones said.

For protection, security guards were added seven weeknights.

Shortly after one left Wednesday, four people were filmed forcing their way in through the front window, then combing the two-level building with flashlights, Jones said. “I just kind of felt like they were watching for a while to see when he leaves. … They knew what they were doing.”

The group, which appeared to be all males, ransacked files in her office but took nothing, she told police.

The suspects moved on to the kennels, which can hold about 45 animals, and appeared to try to steal the food, Jones said. The bins were abandoned in the parking lot.

They ended up fleeing with two female dogs, Willow and Holly, and two males, Titus and Jaxon, then left the door open until staffers returned around 8 a.m.

“I don’t know what the meaning was because they didn’t’ take any material things,” Jones said. “It’s kind of sadistic.”

Workers immediately alerted Detroit police, who reviewed the security footage, and Jones rushed to ensure quickly crafted posters with the dogs’ pictures were plastered nearby.

Within hours, a construction worker recognized Willow, a nearly 2-year-old black pit bull, as a dog he found trembling in an abandoned garage on nearby Balfour and connected with MADR to retrieve her, Jones said.

Neighbors told her they saw Willow running with another pooch believed to be Holly, a year-old pit-terrier mix, leading Jones to believe the thieves only kept one or two of the four stolen canines. So volunteers spent part of the day leaving food in the area.

Jones believes the suspects might have focused on Titus, an all-white Great Pyrenees nearly 5 years old who has an ulcer. “I think they took him as a trophy. He’s a big dog. He’s about 130 pounds. He’s not a dog you’re going to easily hide.”

Detroit Police Department representatives were not immediately able to provide details on the investigation Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Jones fielded estimates for replacing the window and tending to the other damage at the shelter. She plans to make the site a location on the city’s Project Green Light surveillance program, install extra floodlights and have security guards around the clock.

To help, MADR is seeking donations through its Facebook page.

“We’re looking at thousands of dollars that are going to have to be secured instead of invested,” she said.

Hers is not the only animal-centered group in the city to face crime recently.

Last month, Detroit Dog Rescue leader Kristina Rinaldi reported alarms were triggered in the building, some six weeks after it was broken into and vandalized.