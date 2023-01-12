Detroit Athletic Club member dies after being found unresponsive in pool

Detroit — A Detroit Athletic Club member died shortly after being found unresponsive in the club's pool Sunday morning, according to an email sent to club members.

Emergency personnel was called when the member was found in the pool unresponsive and a trained DAC employee administered CPR until they arrived at the scene, said Executive Manager Charles Johnson in an email sent Monday afternoon. Other club members and staff were present in the pool, deck and gym areas at the time of the incident and provided additional care and support.

After about an hour the member was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the email. The athletic club is also conducting a thorough review of the incident.

"Our Club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today," Johnson said in the email. "Above all, our hearts are with the member’s family."

The name of the deceased member was not included in the email and Johnson asked other members to respect the privacy of the deceased member's family.

hmackay@detroitnews.com