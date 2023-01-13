Detroit man accused of posing as school district officer, soliciting charged

A 62-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with posing as a school district official to fraudulently obtain funds, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

Late last month, the Detroit Public Schools Community District warned about an alleged district safety officer impersonator seeking to falsely solicit local businesses for money and donations.

Authorities allege Michael McCombs claimed to be a safety officer from Dec. 28 through Jan. 7, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

"It is furthered alleged that the defendant used this claim to solicit charity money from multiple businesses in Detroit," according to the release.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to McCombs' arrest last weekend.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy authorized multiple charges:

One count of charitable solicitation act;

One count of false pretenses – less than $200;

Three counts of impersonating a peace officer;

Two counts of attempted charitable solicitation act;

Two counts of attempted false pretenses – less than $200.

McCombs was arraigned Friday through Detroit's 36th District Court, records show.

He stood mute and a not guilty plea was entered. Bond was set at $10,000.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20.

A preliminary examination follows at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 27 before Judge Aliyah Sabree.