Detroit man charged with murder after getting in argument with victim

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing a 65-year-old man after getting into an argument with him, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Detroit police were sent at 3:27 p.m. Jan. 10 to the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office. They found Anthony Tyner, 65, of Detroit, lying facedown on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Tyner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said an argument between Tyner and Jermayne Dale Fields, 47, escalated and Fields allegedly shot Tyner multiple times, according to a press release.

Fields was charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

