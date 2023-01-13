Detroit home property values grew 20% in 2022, a sixth straight year of growth, city says

Detroit — The property value of single-family homes in Detroit rose 20% from last year, marking the sixth consecutive year of growth, Mayor Mike Duggan and other city officials announced Friday.

More than 97% of homes rose in property value from the year before, with the highest increases reaching up to 40%, city officials said. Only six of the Detroit's 200-plus neighborhoods saw declines in property values, which Duggan described as "sparsely populated'' areas that's mostly vacant land.

Property values are rising citywide. "It is east to west, north to southwest, it is just overwhelming," Duggan said at a Friday morning press conference. "The recovery of neighborhoods is all across the city."

A breakdown of this year’s assessed residential value changes across the city's 209 neighborhoods::• 17 neighborhoods (8%) had an increase in value over 30%• 106 neighborhoods (51%) had an increase in value ranging from 20% to 29%• 53 neighborhoods (25%) had an increase in value ranging from 10% to 19%• 19 neighborhoods (3%) had an increase in value ranging from 1% to 9 %• 6 neighborhoods (3%) lost value ranging from -2% to -11%

The information released Friday only included single-family homes, which are the vast majority of residences in the city. Information about the "eight condo neighborhoods" will be announced at a later date. One city official said including the condominiums would only "slightly" change the overall percentages.

Next week, notices of proposed assessment changes will begin to be mailed to over the city's 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners, advising them of their proposed assessments for 2023. These are not tax bills.

Homeowners have up to Feb. 22 to start the appeal process if they disagree with the assessment. Residential owners must begin at the city's Assessors Review. Commercial, industrial, and personal property owners may, if they chose, proceed directly to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. The deadline to appeal directly to the Michigan Tax Tribunal is May 31st.

Property owners can file an appeal online from Feb. 1 through 22 by close of business. To file an appeal by mail, the appeal must be postmarked to the Office of the Assessor by Feb. 22.

Under state law, the annual increase in property taxes is capped at the consumer price index or 5%, whichever is lower, if ownership has not changed. But when a home is sold, the 5% cap is lifted, and the taxable amount adjusts to the state equalized value the year following the transfer.

Duggan said the rise in property values reflects the city's steady improvement in demolishing vacant homes, improving city services and beefing up infrastructure such as parks and streetscape. In 2018, the city began to see across-the-board gains in residential property values. Since that time, the residential property values increased from $2.8 billion in 2018 to $7 billion in 2023. That's a nearly 150% overall increase.

Russell Woods Sullivan Area Association President Melvin Chuney said his westside neighborhood had plenty of vacant homes a decade ago. "My property values have grown exponentially," said the native Detroiter, who spoke at the Friday press conference. So has many of the 1,100 homes in his community, he said. "Everything around there has made a complete turnaround. Now you can't even find a home," to buy, he said.

Detroit's property taxes is among the highest in the nation. Residents pay nearly 70 mills, according to the Citizens Research Council of Michigan. A mill is equal to $1 of tax for every $1,000 of taxable value.

The high tax rate comes on top of the decades of problems Detroit has had with inflated valuations that lead to higher tax bills for homeowners who end up in foreclosure. A Detroit News investigation published in 2020 found Detroiters were overtaxed by $600 million over a seven-year period from 2010 to 2017 after the city failed to accurately lower property values in the years following the Great Recession.

There remains much a concerted effort for Detroiters to get compensated. In October, a coalition of grassroots organizations requested state Attorney General Dana Nessel to weigh in on whether overtaxed residents qualify for compensation under Michigan law.

The Coalition for Property Tax Justice maintains multiple studies have found the lowest-valued homes in Detroit continue to be overassessed — even after a citywide reappraisal in 2017 that cost $8.4 million — and the group has argued that it's putting thousands of Detroiters at risk of unjust foreclosure.

Duggan again refuted that low-income homeowner are still paying too much. "That is factually false," Duggan said. The gap between home prices and assessments was largely closed in 2014 when the mayor took office, city officials contend.

