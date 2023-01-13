Two found dead in car on Detroit's east side, suspect still at large

Detroit — Detroit police continue to search for a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of two men found dead inside a car on the city's east side late Thursday.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert Thursday night around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Reno and Liberal streets. They found two victims deceased inside a vehicle at the scene.

Police believed that a suspect might have fled the scene and entered a house in the 13800 block of Liberal Street. The Detroit Police special response team responded to the house and deployed tear gas into it after a period of time, the department said.

The special response team then entered the house but did not find a suspect inside. Police did not have any additional information about the shooting or suspect Friday morning.

