The boats are back in town: 65th annual Detroit Boat Show returns

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Progressive Detroit Boat Show is back.

Though boaters weren't able to gather at the show for two years due to the pandemic, interest in boating has skyrocketed, Michigan Boating Industries Association Executive Director and Show Manager Nicki Polan said.

"During the pandemic people couldn't travel, they couldn't go to movies. So they had discretionary dollars and they were looking for safe family-fun activities to do outside and boating came to the forefront," Polan said. "Boating in Michigan is natural with 11,000 inland lakes and 1,200 boating access sites, it's very easy to get on the water."

Even early in the pandemic the National Marine Manufacturers Association reported a national 13-year record high in new powerboat sales. Though the association now reports that demand is stabilizing, sales are still expected to remain healthy.

Boating boom: Retailers, manufacturers 'flushed out' of watercraft

With sales success also comes change, Polan said, noting a shift in popularity of electric boats.

The Progressive Detroit Boat Show, which opened its doors for its 65th year Saturday, is hosting the U.S. debut of Sweden-based tech company X Shore's latest model, the X Shore 1.

Just as Michigan has been building infrastructure in recent years to accommodate developing technology and interest in electric cars, a shift towards electric boats is starting, X Shore Sales Manager Briana Mohan said, noting several residential lakes in the state have been designated as electric only.

"We've seen a lot of particular interest in electric boating from first-time boaters and especially from young people," Mohan said of pandemic-era sales. "I think (the pandemic) sparked investment in these companies and the technology was really well underway on the automotive side of things. The pandemic just lit the fire under everything."

The show will be open Saturday through Monday and Thursday through Jan. 22. Along with 110 brands being represented and 166 new models being on display, the show hosts ample activities for children and families as well as shopping for everything from motors to sunglasses.

"People are very excited to have this show back," Polan said. Demand for boats is so high that for the first time in the Detroit show's history dealers are being allowed to showcase used "like new" 2021 and 2022 model boats for sale, along with all the other new boats for sale.

In the early days of the pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed restrictions on motorized boating amongst other activities, which caused boat dealerships like Anderson Boat Sales in Waterford to panic. However, once the restrictions were lifted and people started looking for something COVID-safe to do, sales boomed, Sales Manager Dennis Anderson said.

"We ran out of boats. We ran out of boats within weeks, and we couldn't get enough because the manufacturers had been shut down and that's kind of what's been happening for the last few years," Anderson said. "We finally now have enough inventory to put on a show like this and show the products that manufacturers are making."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly a third of customers buying from Anderson Boat Sales' have been first-time boat buyers, Anderson said, and from talking to other businesses that's been standard across the industry.

Show organizers emphasize that the show in the past has been credited with facilitating up to half of some dealerships' sales, and Anderson agrees, but while the show was on hiatus during the pandemic sheer demand powered sales.

Outdoor recreation was valued as a $10.8 billion industry for Michigan's local economy in 2021 by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. Boating is a $7.8 billion industry, according to the Michigan Boating Industries Association.

People are starting to see the health benefits of outdoor recreation in recent years, said Isaac Mogck, sales director of inflatable paddle craft business Paddle North.

People are looking for new ways to explore the world around them and with air-filled kayaks and paddle boards, individuals who previously didn't have the space or ability to transport paddle products are joining the hobby, Mogck said.

"In the past three to five years the inflatables sales have exploded, probably because the quality has increased substantially, price is going to be a little bit better as well, they are a little bit cheaper, more affordable for folks and you're not losing any performance, but you're gaining a lot of positives."

If the boating industry is to continue to flourish in Michigan, Polan said fostering the next generation of boat enthusiasts is crucial.

Recreational boating provides nearly 60,000 jobs in Michigan, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association. However, like many other industries in the aging state of Michigan, though there's plenty of jobs available in boating, there aren't enough people interested, Polan said.

To invite students to learn about career opportunities within boating, high school and college students who present a valid student ID get free admission to the boat show on Monday, Thursday and Friday. In addition, on those "Career Days" there will be programming to offer education on different careers and students who go to all the "stops" in the Career Day can enter to win a $250 gift card.