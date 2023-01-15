Police: Armed man robbed two Detroit stores in less than an hour

Detroit — Detroit Police are asking the public to help identify a man who robbed two west-side stores at gunpoint in less than an hour Friday night.

The man first robbed the Family Dollar store in the 11600 block of Greenfield, according to a Sunday Detroit Police press release.

"At approximately 7:03 p.m. ... the suspect entered the store, produced a weapon, walked behind the counter, and took an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency from the cash register, then fled the scene," the release said.

Police said the robber struck again 39 minutes later at a Dollar General store in the 14600 block of W. McNichols, about three miles north of the first store he'd robbed.

"At approximately 7:42 p.m., the same suspect ... walked up to the counter produced a weapon, and announced a robber," the release said. "The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency, then fled the scene in a blue Chevy Impala with a gray stripe."

Police described the suspect as "a male, 6’0”, locks with blond tips, last seen wearing an all-black ‘Jordan’ jump suit."

Anyone with information is asked to call the 2nd Precinct at (313) 596-5240, or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP ((773-2587).

Friday's two incidents are the latest in a string of dollar store robberies throughout the city for the past year. In one recent robbery, two suspects on Nov. 29 shot an employee of a Family Dollar store in the 2200 block of W. Davison on Detroit's west side, after the 23-year-old employee told one of the men he was unable to open a cash register. The victim was in stable condition.

