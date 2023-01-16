Police investigate officer-involved shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday morning on the city's west side, officials said.

Cpl. Dan Donakowski said there aren't many details being released at this time, but confirmed the incident happened at a gas station in the area of Eight Mile and Berg Road. He also said police fired upon a suspect, striking him, but no officers were injured.

Police will release more information when it becomes available.

