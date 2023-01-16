Police asking for help to find stolen car, puppy

Detroit police are looking for three people who stole a car with a pit bull puppy inside at a gas station lot.

The car, a white Ford Five Hundred, was taken from the 15500 block of West Chicago around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 4, the Detroit Police Department said in a Facebook post. Security footage showed three people approaching the car before jumping into it and driving off.

The dog's name is Missy, WXYZ reported, and she is 4 months old. The owner, Deondrea Goodman, was in the gas station's convenience store when the car was taken, he told the station. He said he did not see the suspects before going in but watched them drive off.

Missy is mostly white and gray, with a white face and gray ears, according to pictures Goodman posted to social media.

Police ask that anyone with information call the department's Commercial Auto Theft unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.