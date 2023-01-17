Detroit man charged in road rage shooting on Southfield Freeway

A 21-year-old man who allegedly shot multiple times at another car on the Southfield freeway after a road rage incident now faces attempted murder charges.

Joshua Wiley of Detroit was charged in 36th District Court in Detroit with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of using a firearm during a felony.

A magistrate set Wiley's bond at $1 million and scheduled a probable cause hearing for next Tuesday.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge. The assault with intent to do great bodily harm charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, the discharging of a firearm from a vehicle is a 10-year felony, and assault with a deadly weapon is a four-year felony. Firearm felony is punishable by two years in prison.

Wiley is accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage incident on the Southfield Freeway last Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police, the victim was traveling north on the freeway and exited at east I-96. Police said Wiley and the victim got into a dispute over a lane.

The suspect in the incident then allegedly tried to force the victim off of the road with his vehicle. He then pulled alongside the victim's car and fired several shots at the vehicle, striking it multiple times. The victim was not hit.

State police later said they had arrested a suspect at his home after obtaining a search warrant.

