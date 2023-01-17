MSP: Man ran out of gas, calls 911 to report false Detroit freeway shooting to get help

Detroit — A man was arrested for allegedly calling police Monday night to report he was shot at on a freeway to get help faster after his car ran out of gas, officials said.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called at about 11:10 p.m. to a location on westbound Interstate 94 near Woodward Avenue for a report of a freeway shooting. He told dispatchers that a white male in a purple car fired 150 shots into his vehicle with an AK-47.

Troopers arrived and found the 30-year-old man and his female passenger with their vehicle at the side of the freeway. They investigated and found no one had been injured and their vehicle had not been struck by gunfire.

Further investigation revealed their car ran out of fuel and the female passenger called 911 twice requesting a fast response for help. She and the driver grew impatient, police said, and he called 911 to report the shooting.

They also learned the driver has a suspended license and was impaired. Troopers arrested the man for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. His blood alcohol level was .16 percent, police said, twice the state's legal limit of .08 percent. Officials said the man also has outstanding arrest warrants.

