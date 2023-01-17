19-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Detroit woman on way home from work

Detroit — The family of a 53-year-old Detroit wife and mother shot and killed after stopping at a store on her way home from work said it means "everything" that police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with her murder but they'll never have closure.

Bradley Thurman, 19, was arrested last week in connection with the fatal shooting of Tracie Golden on Detroit's west side last month. Since then, Thurman has been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, five counts of armed robbery and seven counts of felony firearm by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Police Chief James White announced Tuesday.

"It means everything to me and my family," said John Golden, Tracie's husband. Investigators have "been working since December 28 up until this point. I really appreciate it. It is not over and I will never have closure because my angel is not here."

On the night of Dec. 28, Golden, a healthcare worker, was on her way home when she stopped at a store on the 19300 block of Grand River. The suspect shot Golden in the chest and drove away in her charcoal gray 2018 Dodge Journey after stealing other valuables of hers. Police responded to the scene around 10:42 p.m. but Golden succumbed to her injuries.

"Ms. Golden did what any of us would do and take for granted every day, she stopped at a store in her neighborhood on her way home from work," White said. "Unfortunately, she was victimized by someone who had no respect for her. No respect for themselves. No respect for our community and no respect for life."

The day after Golden was killed, Thurman robbed a Family Dollar store on East Seven Mile, White said. Police were able to recover Golden's stolen vehicle later that week but did not arrest Thurman until Jan. 13.

The Detroit Police Homicide Gang Intelligence and Violent Crime Task Force partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to develop a suspect and identify Thurman. He is currently being held at the Wayne County Jail and his bail was set at $4 million.

Golden was not targeted and her death was random, according to Devin Kowalski, assistant special agent in charge with the FBI Detroit.

"The combined interagency response to this heinous murder undoubtedly prevented additional acts of violence in our communities by this offender," Kowalski said.

White said he hopes that identifying the perpetrator brings Golden's family some degree of peace.

"We're not going to just sit back and let people victimize people like Miss Golden and this beautiful family who no longer have her with them," White said. "We are going to relentlessly, unapologetically pursue people who victimize our community period. You're not going to out-work us, not going to out-think us."

John, who attended Tuesday's press conference, said he broke down when he heard the news that a suspect had been apprehended. He felt both relieved and happy but said he will never have full closure.

He said his wife was "a rock" for a lot of people and he and their daughter will continue to carry on her legacy of helping others through adversity.

"She loved everybody, she cared about everybody, she would help everybody. Even the young man that did this senseless crime," Golden said. "It's going to be hard but there's no closure, not to me. This is something that we will have to live with for the rest of our lives."

hmackay@detroitnews.com