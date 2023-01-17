The work is not done, say those celebrating King in Detroit

Detroit — On Monday, the federal observance of the Martin Luther King holiday, many reflect on the legacy of the civil rights icon and how the country has transformed since his assassination more than 50 years ago.

But throughout the Let Freedom Ring event at Fox Theatre, award recipients, elected officials, community leaders and others reminded in a constant refrain: The work is not done.

"Let the vibrations of Dr. Martin Luther King continue to permeate our hearts and our souls so we can continue to take the action needed to serve our people," said Shamayim “Mama Shu” Harris, a Highland Park advocate who received a social justice award at the ceremony.

Building on King's efforts were central themes of Let Freedom Ring, which was hosted by Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

Harris and five other figures in the region were honored for work the event coordinators said has “shined the light on humanity and expound the life of Dr. King.”

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is an international human and civil rights organization founded in 1996 through two groups Jackson also formed. It seeks to empower people through grassroots advocacy and more.

In remarks Jackson noted followed months of inactivity due to struggles with Parkinson's and COVID-19, he — a close associate of King — touched on his many decades fighting for civil rights.

Jackson said he was "still fighting the fight," galvanized by some of the most pressing issues facing Americans today. Among them: voting.

"We must this year fight for the right for every American to be registered to vote," Jackson said.

Between archival footage of King and Jackson, speakers wove their example into calls to action in 2023.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell sparked passionate applause when she angrily denounced extremism, discrimination and figures stoking division.

Referencing a King quote about the antidote to hate, the Ann Arbor Democrat said: "Love will win. Justice will win. Equality will win. Democracy will win."

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, recalled finding inspiration in King's words and believes he would welcome tackling issues such as school closures and water shutoffs.

"That is the injustice Dr. King would be standing up against today," she told the crowd.

Describing King as a leader driven by an urgency to reject the status quo, Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said modern strivers can apply similar pressure when facing issues such as climate change.

"Environmental injustice is an injustice we cannot be patient for," he said.

The award recipients included Rabbi Daniel Syme, emeritus leader at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills; Bishop Charles Ellis III, senior pastor at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple; the Rev. JoAnn Watson, associate pastor of West Side Unity Church, former Detroit City Councilmember and executive director of Detroit Branch NAACP; University of Michigan running back Blake Corum; and Kem, a producer and R&B singer-songwriter with local roots.

Harris, the Highland Park school board president and founder of the city’s Avalon Village, received the Humanitarian Award.

She, too, named King as an inspiration, citing his "determination and empathy and having the confidence to keep it moving and just forget the naysayers and just push on."

Kem earned the Keep Hope Alive award for his commitment in raising awareness about homelessness.

“As an unlikely member of this fraught community, he penned ‘It’s a Matter of Time,’ and juxtaposed the homeless mission on Mack and Third to front street. He fed the homeless and raised funds for that community,” Jackson said in a recent statement. “We felt that it was a matter of time that we honor him. We are so glad that Kem found his way home. He has touched so many and we love him dearly.”

In his acceptable speech, Kem said he was initially surprised to learn from an associate that he would receive the award. The singer reasoned helping the homeless was necessary.

"That’s what we're supposed to do," he said.

Previous Let Freedom Ring Award recipients have included Nobel Laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Wayne County Community College District Chancellor Curtis Ivery, singer Aretha Franklin, U.S. Rep. John Conyers and Detroit News Editor and Publisher Jonathan Wolman.

Monday's event was a boon to attendees such as Andrea Reed, a Detroit native who runs a community-centered nonprofit.

"It gives me that driving force to give back and continue to change the city for the better," she said.