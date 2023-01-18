Detroit man charged with 2 unrelated December homicides

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with two December homicides, occurring about a week apart, at a night club and a residence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office.

The fatal shootings took place at 2:37 a.m. Dec. 16 at a night club in the 19940 block of Conant Street and 10:48 a.m. Dec. 22 in a residence in the 12300 block of Banneker Court. Rodney Carter, 30, was killed Dec. 16 and Patrick Jones, 26, was killed Dec. 22. Both men were from Detroit.

Lemonte Jackson, 25, is charged with murder in connection to both homicides. He did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Detroit police were dispatched early Dec. 16 to Conant Street for a report of a shooting. They found Carter lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office alleges Jackson shot Carter multiple times before fleeing.

Detroit police found Jones dead just before 11 a.m. Dec. 22 in the upstairs bedroom of a home on Banneker Court, according to a press release. Jones had been shot in the right arm and right armpit.

Prosecutors allege Jackson and Jones got into an argument, which escalated and resulted in Jackson shooting Jones before fleeing.

Jackson was arraigned on both cases Jan. 17 in 36th District Court. He was remanded to the Wayne County Jail with no bail.

