Murder charge for Detroit man dismissed, sole witness unavailable for trial

Detroit — A first-degree murder charge against a Detroit man was dismissed this week because the only witness in the case was not available on the day the jury trial was set to start, according to prosecutors.

Matthew Williams-Brockman, 26, was originally facing first-degree murder and three weapons charges, but all were dismissed Tuesday.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said if other evidence is found, the prosecutor's office will consider reissuing charges. Miller did not respond to questions about why the witness was not available and why the trial could not be rescheduled.

Miller declined to give the name of the 31-year-old man who Williams-Brockman was accused of killing. Williams-Brockman's co-defendant, Devonte Kenney, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and two weapons charges in August and was sentenced to three to eight years in prison.

The 31-year-old was found dead at about 1:45 a.m. July 28, 2020, in the backyard of a home in the 16200 block of Cheyenne Street in Detroit. Prosecutors said in a 2020 press release that Kenney and Williams-Brockman allegedly followed him and shot him.

