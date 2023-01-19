Van Gogh painting's ownership under scrutiny in court today

A federal judge Thursday could order an allegedly stolen painting by Vincent van Gogh be removed from the Detroit Institute of Arts and given to its purported owner in Brazil while a civil lawsuit is pending over the long-term fate of a mysterious piece of art.

U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh will preside over a 10 a.m. hearing and listen to arguments from lawyers for a Brazilian art collector is trying to reclaim "Liseuse De Romans," also known as "The Novel Reader" or "The Reading Lady.” The collector, Gustavo Soter and his art brokerage company, Brokerarte Capital Partners LLC, said the painting had been missing for nearly six years until it was discovered on display as part of the museum's "Van Gogh in America" exhibition.

The hearing is scheduled for eight days after Steeh blocked DIA officials from moving or hiding the painting. The order is illegal, DIA officials say, because the painting is protected by a federal law granting immunity to foreign artwork on display in the United States.

Soter's lawyers countered Wednesday that the judge can order DIA officials to hand over the painting, calling arguments by the museum's legal team "misguided." Soter is the undisputed owner, proved that fact by filing a bill of sale and no one has emerged to stake a competing claim to the painting, his lawyers said.

The Immunity from Seizure Act only prohibits non-owners from seizing artwork from owners.

"This matter is just the opposite — plaintiff is the owner and seeks recovery of its own property," Phelps wrote. "The Immunity from Seizure Act does not bar this court from returning to plaintiff what already belongs to it."

"Our view is someone who stole a work of art can make no agreement for its exhibition under the statute," Soter lawyer Aaron Phelps wrote in an email to the DIA's legal team that was filed in court Wednesday.

The hearing is the latest legal development in the case of a mysterious painting that is drawing larger crowds, its own security guard and the attention of art lovers worldwide since Soter's company filed the lawsuit last week.

The lawsuit describes an international hunt for a rare oil painting by the Dutch Post-Impressionist master and a frantic attempt to reclaim the artwork before the exhibition leaves town Sunday.

Soter has said he bought the painting for $3.7 million in 2017 and that the artwork is worth more than $5 million today. After paying for the artwork, he transferred possession, but not title, to an unidentified third party, the lawsuit alleges.

"This party absconded with the painting, and plaintiff has been unaware of its whereabouts for years," Phelps wrote. "Since plaintiff purchased the painting in May 2017, plaintiff has not known the location of the painting."

Soter's legal team recently discovered the painting on display at the DIA. A sign accompanying the painting says it is on loan from a private collection in São Paulo. The DIA has not disclosed any further ownership information.

The DIA's Van Gogh exhibition opened in October and celebrates its status as the first public museum in the United States to purchase a Van Gogh painting, a self-portrait created in 1887.

The exhibition includes 74 Van Gogh paintings and is considered one of the largest of Van Gogh's work in America in the 21st century. The authentic Van Gogh pieces are on loan from roughly 60 museums and collections all over the world, including "The Bedroom," from the Chicago Institute of Art; "Van Gogh's Chair" from London's National Gallery; and "Starry Night (Starry Night Over the Rhone)" from Paris's Musee d'Orsay.

