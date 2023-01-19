Little Caesars Arena evacuated amid ammonia leak

Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit was evacuated after an ammonia leak in the building, city officials said.

The incident was reported in the venue's basement around 3:15 p.m., said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department chief of community relations and public information officer.

Firefighters, a Hazmat specialist and medics responded to the scene. Two men believed to be in their 20s who had been near the leak suffered chemical burns, Harris said. Both were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital with minor injuries.

Other details, including what caused the leak, were not released.

"The leak was contained by us," Harris said from the scene. "Little Caesars Arena did their due diligence. They went into action, and the situation will be mitigated shortly."

Arena representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No events were scheduled at the venue on Thursday night. WWE's "Smackdown" is slated for Friday, according to the website.