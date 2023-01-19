Suspect sought in fatal Christmas Day shooting in Detroit

Detroit police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting on Christmas Day that left one person dead.

The suspect walked up to a Chevy pickup truck around 1:35 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 12700 block of Fenkell and fired shots into it, investigators said in a statement.

Two people inside, identified as a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were both struck, according to the release. The man died from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a sliver or green Chevrolet Suburban with a black ‘Chevy’ emblem on the front, authorities said Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information related to the crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.