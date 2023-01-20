Detroit police seek suspect in aggravated assault

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault this month on the city's east side.

The suspect and a 64-year-old man exchanged words in the parking lot near Prince Liquor in the 9900 block of Gratiot around 7:53 p.m. Jan. 4, investigators said in a statement.

"The suspect became irate and hit the victim twice with a wooden object, punched and kicked him, and threw a glass bottle at him," according to the release.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with two other males, police reported.

The victim was treated a local hospital and has since been released.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at (313) 596-5740. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.