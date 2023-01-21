Detroit expands LeadSafe Housing program to southwest neighborhoods

Detroit — Detroit has expanded its LeadSafe Housing program to the city's southwest neighborhoods and set a goal of completing lead abatement at 240 homes by the end of 2024, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Saturday.

Duggan said the 48209, 48210 and 48217 ZIP codes have been added to the program, which targets the oldest houses in the city with the youngest children.

"We know that houses built 80-100 years ago used the lead paint," Duggan said. "We know where the elevated blood lead levels are coming from because the hospitals report it back to us. ...

"We will just go house by house right through the neighborhoods," Duggan said.

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Housing and Revitalization Department partnered with the Urban Neighborhood Initiatives and Brilliant Detroit to sign up families for the program's free lead abatement services and educate the public about childhood lead poisoning.

Families with children under the age of 6 or pregnant women can apply for free lead-based paint removal through the program if they qualify as low-income and reside in the program's ZIP codes.

Saturday's event was focused on signing families up for lead removal assistance in the southwestern portion of Detroit but city-wide programs are available, said Julie Schneider, director of the Detroit Housing and Revitalization Department.

Lead-based paint was widely used in construction until its ban in 1978, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We'll have an inspector come to the home and we'll do a lead risk assessment," Schneider said. "And that lead risk assessment, so long as it shows that there are lead hazards in the home, which most homes built before 1978 — which is the vast majority of homes in Detroit but especially in this area — will likely have some lead-based paint."

Lead-based paint can be particularly harmful to children, who might break chips off the wall and put it into their mouths, said Mareesha Walker, a health educator for the childhood lead prevention and intervention team at the Detroit Health Department.

Children could undergo capillary lead testing at the event which can reveal the lead levels in their blood within three minutes, Walker said.

"This pretty much screens the child to see if they may potentially have an elevated blood lead level," Walker said. "Sometimes, just a change in a child's diet can cause a lowering of the (lead level) number as well as how they clean the home. ... We also will have cases where we need to do actual lead remediation and abatement."

Bettie Langston, 34, took her two children Soloman, 5, and Bella, 3, to Saturday's event because she's looking to buy a home in Detroit. She already lives in the 48228 ZIP code but is exploring other neighborhoods and resources available.

"My house was built in 1948, my landlord has done the minimum to bring our house up to date so I'm trying to make sure my kids have not been exposed to lead poisoning while in the house," Langston said. "As a parent, you've got to do your duty to make sure that you keep your kids safe, or put yourself in a better position."

Lead abatement requires families to temporarily move out of their homes, Walker said.

"One of the biggest issues that we find with the education program that we have is that when trying to move a family out — because there's a lack of lead safe homes in the city, we have nowhere else to put them," Walker said. "That is why we really encourage landlords and other homeowners to make the changes when it comes to their homes."

Childhood lead exposure can damage the nervous system and slow down growth and development, leading to learning and behavior problems as well as hearing and speech issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Aja Burnett, 40, owns her own home in Detroit and brought her 2-year-old son Mason to the event. Her primary concern was the health risks associated with lead poisoning.

"I know that exposure to lead could cause significant cognitive delays and you know, having or being able to procure some sort of assistance with testing for lead and getting any necessary repairs for our home — I'm glad that the city ... has these resources available," Burnett said. "I'm a single mom, working two jobs. I'm in school, so if we can get additional resources to ensure his safety and the value of our property, that'll be great."

