1 dead, 6 wounded in fiery crash Saturday on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating a crash Saturday involving an SUV in which one person was killed, three passengers were injured and three officers were reportedly sent to the hospital.

Deputy Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said Saturday that a Dodge Durango with four occupants had been speeding around the city when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree in the 5800 block of Woodhall Street near Cadieux Road and Chandler Park Drive.

According to media reports Saturday, the crash happened at about 10 a.m.

He said the SUV instantly caught fire. Police responded and were able to save three of the people inside the Durango but a young man who was a passenger in the front seat died, the deputy chief said. The victim was in his 20s.

The three survivors were taken to a hospital, Fitzgerald said.

Media reports also said three officers were sent to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and one of them suffered minor burns.

Fitzgerald said Saturday that police received reports earlier in the day about the SUV doing donuts and drifting.

"It was a very senseless accident that didn't have to take place," he told reporters.

The deputy chief said once the investigation is completed, the findings will be submitted to the county prosecutor's office for charges.

