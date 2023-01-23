Boy, 5, shot in hand at home Saturday on Detroit's west side

A 5-year-old Detroit boy who may have been left with an unattended gun in a home on the city's west side was accidentally shot and injured over the weekend, police said.

Deputy Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said officers were called at about noon Saturday to a hospital for a report of a young boy being treated for a gunshot wound to his left hand. Investigators said the boy's mother took him to the hospital.

Officials said the boy had been brought to the hospital after being shot at a home in the 2900 block of Kendall near Oakman Boulevard and Linwood Street. Police said the injury was significant and the boy could lose a large part of his left thumb.

Fitzgerald said investigators were given conflicting stories about what happened, but they believe the gun in the shooting was left unattended. He said Saturday it wasn't clear who owns the weapon, where it was before the shooting, or what kind it was.

Police said at the time of the shooting there were other children in the home, a 3-year-old, a 2-year-old, and a newborn as well as their mother.

"This could have been a whole lot worse," the deputy chief said. "We're very thankful this young man is going to survive."

