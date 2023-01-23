Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body

Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records.

Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Michigan law requires there to be a preponderance of direct or circumstantial evidence to establish that someone committed the crime, outside of inculpatory statements. These statements may not be used as evidence unless that burden is met, according to the law.

Miller said the case is being reviewed to determine what next steps prosecutors can take.

Two other people were charged in connection with 35-year-old Syraya Lee's death. Deontay Harper is awaiting an evaluation to determine if he is mentally competent to stand trial and Cierra McGilmer's case is pending in Wayne County Circuit Court. Harper is charged with first-degree murder, fourth-degree arson, tampering with evidence and third-degree fleeing and eluding. Cierra McGilmer is charged with accessory to a felony after the fact and tampering with evidence.

Lee's body was found May 15 in the trunk of a burning vehicle in the 5400 block of Lakepointe Street in Detroit, according to prosecutors. She had a bag over her head.

Harper allegedly went to a home in the 19400 block of Moenart Street in Detroit and strangled Lee to death, prosecutors said in a news release after charges were filed. Harper and McGilmer were accused of moving her body and vehicle to Lakepoint Street and setting the vehicle on fire with her body in the trunk.

kberg@detroitnews.com