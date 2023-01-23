NB Southfield Fwy. at I-96 closed after man found dead on roadway

A 22-year-old man is dead and the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Interstate 96 is closed while state police investigate.

Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Monday to the area for a report of a man lying on the ground, according to authorities. They arrived and found the man deceased with a gunshot wound.

Officials said the troopers found no vehicles left on the freeway and it's not clear if the victim was shot where he was found or if his body was left.

Police closed the northbound Southfield Freeway at Plymouth Road to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Michigan State Police tip line at 1 (855) MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

