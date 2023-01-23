Detroit police make arrests in rash of store robberies

The Detroit News

One man has been charged and a second arrested in connection with a recent rash of store robberies in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Twenty stores have been robbed since the start of the year, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said during a Monday press briefing.

Fernando Ford, 30, was charged with armed robbery and felony firearm in a single case, White said. Ford’s home address wasn't available in court records.

A second man, who wasn’t named pending charges, was arrested and is believed to have been involved in multiple robberies, White said.

White said during his weekly press conference that police will work with the stores to improve their security.

“We believe they’re a soft target and people are taking advantage of that,” he said.

One way to discourage crime would be to install security cameras, the Detroit police chief said. The stores could take other steps, but White didn’t want to elaborate and tip off would-be thieves.

On Jan. 15, two west-side stores were robbed 39 minutes apart by an armed man, police said earlier. The stores were Family Dollar in the 11600 block of Greenfield and Dollar General in the 14600 block of W. McNichols. The two stores are three miles apart.

On Nov. 29, two men shot a worker of Family Dollar in the 2200 block of W. Davison on the city’s west side. The employee had told one of the men he was unable to open the cash register. The worker recovered from his injuries, according to Detroit police.

It was unclear whether Ford or the second man recently arrested by police were involved in the Jan. 15 or Nov. 29 robberies.