Police again seek tips on shootings near tree lighting at Campus Martius

Police on Tuesday reprised their request for the public's help to find two people of interest connected to a November shooting that wounded two 15-year-olds in downtown Detroit, just blocks from where the city's official tree light ceremony in Campus Martius.

The shooting happened at about 9:55 p.m. Nov. 18 in the area of Michigan Avenue and Griswold Street, according to authorities.

Detroit Police Chief James White said one of the victims was shot in the neck. The second victim was blocks away near Randolph Street when he was shot in the leg. He said both shootings were related.

On Tuesday, police said again that the two people of interest were in the area during the incident and may have information about the crime.

Anyone who recognizes the two persons of interest or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at (313) 596-1340 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez