Tips sought in carjacking on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are looking for three young men in connection with a carjacking last week on the city's east side.

Officials said the theft happened at about 3 a.m. Jan. 16 at a gas station in the 1500 block of E. Outer Drive near Dequindre Street.

Police said the victim, a 24-year-old man, was putting fuel into his Hyundai Accent when three males in their late teens approached him on foot. One of the males pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his car keys and money. He complied and the three suspects got into the car and drove away.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said all three of the suspects were 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed about 140 pounds. One of the suspects wore a face mask, a red and blue jacket with gray pants. The second suspect wore a face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with three lines across the ankles, and white and black sneakers. The third wore a gray coat, light-colored jeans, and black Timberland boots.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the carjacking should call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez