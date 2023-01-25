Detroit parents charged with murder of 5-year-old, abuse of 3-year-old

Detroit — A Detroit couple has been charged with murder, torture and child abuse in connection with the death of their 5-year-old son and abuse of their 3-year-old son, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Ethan Belcher, 5, was pronounced dead Jan. 22 after medics took him to the hospital, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office. Police were sent to the home Ethan was taken from in the 14660 block of Spring Garden Street that same afternoon and saw medics taking Ethan away.

His 3-year-old brother had bruises on his head and face, and was also taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the press release.

The boys' parents, Shane Robert Shelton, 27, and Valeria Lynn Hamilton, 27, both of Detroit, allegedly abused both children, the press release stated.

They were both charged with felony murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse, torture and conspiracy to commit torture.

"The alleged facts in this case are extremely alarming. The evidence will come out in court," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release.

The couple is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Detroit's 36th District Court.

kberg@detroitnews.com