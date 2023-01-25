Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead.

The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement.

He lost control and crashed into a nearby house, according to the release.

The driver was pronounced dead.

Other details, including a description of a suspect, were not released Tuesday night.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.