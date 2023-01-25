Duggan to deliver charter address Monday on job training opportunities

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan will hold his annual charter-mandated community meeting Monday where he will present on $100 million in job training opportunities.

The presentation will be held 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, the 13th floor auditorium inside Coleman A. Young Municipal Center at 2 Woodward Ave. for those who want to attend in person and livestreamed online at detroitnews.com and Detroit's Channel 21.

He is expected to walk Detroiters step-by-step through the process of getting involved. Among the programs are trainings that pay Detroiters $10 per hour to learn basic math and reading skills, and/or to earn their high school diploma or GED. The city also offers hybrid training where Detroiters can earn $15 per hour for three days of on-site work and two days of classroom training per week to earn a GED, diploma or technical certifications.

In total, the city offers 35 career path training programs in growth industries such as skilled trades, health care, information technology, trucking and logistics through www.detroitatwork.com, the city's workforce development center. It's estimated that entry-level opportunities are available within 48 hours of enrolling. Those wanting to brush up on skills will be learning within two to four weeks.

After his presentation, the mayor and his team will take questions from those attending in person or virtually, including city council members.

"The first step is always hard for everyone who's trying something that's significant, and new," said Nicole Sherard-Freeman, Group Executive of Jobs, Economy and Detroit At Work. "What you'll hear on Monday are the steps that you can take to connect yourself to a future that is very different from the one you may be experiencing right now. It's the first step that's always hard and we're going to make it easy for you."

The $100 million in scholarships is being funded through pandemic relief dollars. Detroit was allocated $826 million through the American Rescue Plan Act, which must be spent by 2024.

"There are Detroiters who believe that they have been left behind and we believe, it's just that we haven't been clear enough about the way forward," Sherard-Freeman said. "We know that one of the best ways to reach people is to hear from people just like them so that's who you will also hear from Monday."

8,400 jobs available

Earlier this month, Duggan held a press conference to celebrate that the city's unemployment rate fell below 7%, the first time since 2000. But two experts warned the unemployment drop is due more to a reduction in the labor force than an increase in jobs.

The mayor said even more progress is possible with 8,400 jobs available. He attributes the trend to "success in attracting good-paying jobs in Detroit."

"For the first time in my lifetime, we have a job available for every Detroiter who wants one," he said.

This year, the city is expected to add another 1,200 jobs at the Amazon distribution center at the old Michigan State Fairgrounds and break ground on a new employment center at the site of the former AMC headquarters, expected to provide up to 400 jobs. Lear’s new seating facility on the site of the former Cadillac Stamping Plant also is expected to reach full employment of at least 400.

How to watch virtually

Return to DetroitNews.com to watch the live broadcast.

Channel 21 (Detroit Comcast or at detroitmi.gov)

City of Detroit Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofDetroit

Zoom: https://detroitmi.gov/MayorsDistrictMeeting (attendees will be able to raise their hand to ask questions through this option)

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_