Fuel tanker crashes on EB I-94 near Mt. Elliott in Detroit

A crash involving a fuel tanker truck as snow covered roadways across southeast Michigan on Wednesday closed Interstate 94 near Mount Elliott in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m., they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a tanker truck was traveling east on I-94 near Mount Elliott when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median wall. Police said they believe the truck was traveling too fast for weather conditions.

They said the crash damaged the median wall and sent debris into the westbound lanes of I-94.

During the crash, the truck's fuel tank was punctured and leaked fuel onto the freeway.

The truck's driver was not injured and refused medical treatment, police said. No hazardous materials were on board besides the diesel fuel.

Authorities closed the freeway in the area at Mount Elliott and Van Dyke to clean up the fuel and to clean up debris. They said the debris caused at least one secondary crash.

