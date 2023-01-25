Man who fired at MSP troopers fatally shot in Detroit, police say

Michigan State Police fatally shot a man Tuesday night who allegedly shot at troopers on Detroit's west side.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified around 7:30 p.m. by a trooper on patrol "that they were being hit by a green laser" in the 12000 block of Terry, MSP said in a statement on Twitter.

"The suspect was shining the laser from the second story of the address," the agency tweeted. "Moments later, Trooper 2 advised that they were now being shot at from the same location."

Troopers from the MSP Metro South post responded and approached the home.

"The suspect came out of the home and started firing at which time trooper (s) returned fire," state police said.

The man died at the scene, according to the post.

"Members of the Homicide Task Force have responded and are investigating," MSP said. "More information will be released as the investigation continues."