Detroit man who aimed gun at officers charged

The Wayne County prosecutor has charged a 32-year-old Detroit man accused of locking himself in a city gas station last week and pointing a gun at responding police officers.

Billie T. Hill was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court on four counts each of felonious assault and felony firearm, records show.

Bond was set at $150,000. A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday.

He was arrested after a confrontation with police Jan. 16 at a Citgo gas station in the 22640 block of West Eight Mile.

The man had entered the station heavily armed and was behaving erratically when he locked the door, Detroit police Chief James White told reporters.

Hill stood at the entrance with a handgun when officers arrived and aimed it at them, the chief said. He refused to drop the weapon, prompted officers to open fire.

"It is further alleged that the defendant grabbed his firearm again," the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday. "Officers fired another shot, disarming defendant Hill. Medics arrived on scene and transported the defendant to a local hospital for treatment."

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1.

A preliminary examination follows at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 6 before Judge Roberta Archer.