Suspect charged in Detroit dollar store armed robberies

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with armed robberies this month at two dollar stores in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Fernando Darryl Ford, a Southfield resident, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on armed robbery charges, records show.

Bond was set at $300,000. A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators linked Ford to robberies reported about an hour apart on Jan. 13. The first was at a Family Dollar in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road around 6:50 p.m., the Detroit Police Department said.

"The suspect entered the store, produced a weapon, walked behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency from the cash register, then fled the scene," officials said in a statement.

At about 7:45 p.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to another robbery at a Dollar General in the 14610 block of McNichols, according to the release.

The suspect "walked up to the counter, produced a weapon and announced a robbery," police said. "The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, then fled the scene in a blue Chevy Impala with a gray stripe."

A Detroit police investigation led to his arrest on Saturday.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 31. A preliminary examination follows on Feb. 6 before Judge Patricia Jefferson.