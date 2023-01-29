Detroit police seek tips on two armed carjacking suspects

The Detroit Police Department is looking for two males who allegedly carjacked a 56-year-old man on Tuesday.

According to police, a man was sitting in his light blue 2013 Chrysler 200 around 2:23 a.m. on the 19100 block of Telegraph when two armed males approached and told him to get out of the car.

After the man exited the car, the two men fled in it, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police said one male was slim and wearing a red hooded sweater, and the second was wearing all black clothing.

The police department obtained video footage of two men who meet the description of the supsects walking on a street during the daytime. The video footage does not show the location of the men or the exact time.

Anyone with more information about this crime can call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.