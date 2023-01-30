Meet 4 Detroiters leading the city's Reparations Task Force

The Detroit City Council last week unanimously appointed four members to serve on the city's first Reparations Task Force's Executive Team.

Two Detroiters who spearheaded the Reparation Task Force, Lauren Hood and Keith Williams, were elected co-chairs. Alongside them are two working coordinators: the Rev. JoAnn Watson and Dorian Tyus, who have a long histories in advocating for reparations at the state and national level.

Lauren Hood

Hood is a writer, city planner and community developer with a focus on the arts. She's the director and founder of the Institute for AfroUrbanism, a think tank she started in 2021.

Hood was born in Detroit and has lived in Chicago and New York. She's a graduate of the University of Detroit Mercy, where she got her master's degree in community development.

Hood has spent 15 years working in community development and 10 years focusing on racial equity. She also serves as chair of the city Planning Commission and the Historic District Commission.

"I have worked on city planning initiatives, and that's why that I started the institute. I recognize that institutions really don't take community input seriously. So, I started an institute that would, so we're doing a yearlong research study into what Black folks need in order to thrive," Hood said. "You can make any aspiration fit into the designated category."

It's not going to be a quick or easy task, Hood said. "It took us a couple 100 years to get here. It's going to take a really long time to repair ourselves out of here," she said. "We're going to need some quick wins to demonstrate agency and effectiveness. But I think to really get to the parity that we're trying to get to, we need to repair ... the harm has impacted us for generations. So it's just gonna take a long time. I need people to be patient."

Keith Williams

Williams is chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus, which led Proposal R, the push for a reparations ballot initiative.

"We chose to go through the ballot initiative route because we wanted to get the citizens involved," he said. "My whole elective and community engagement life is to make sure folks get a chance at the American Dream."

Williams said he is delighted that the Reparation Taskforce is a reality. "Now it’s time to get to work to rebuild and repair the harm caused by past racist practices," he told The Detroit News. "I haven’t spoken to anyone about how we proceed, but to me, the first is to get together with all the new incoming board members and do a meet-and-greet. Secondly, we need to find out how we are going run this task force and make sure that we adhere to the language of the petition that the citizens of Detroit voted for."

Rev. JoAnn Watson

Watson is board president of Unity Urban Ministerial School, from which where she graduated in 2009. She was ordained by Unity Worldwide Ministries in 2010, and since August 2018, Watson has been senior pastor at West Side Unity Church in Detroit. She had served as associate pastor at the church since 2009.

Watson has a lengthy resume of working toward reparations initiatives and being mentored by advocates including activist Dr. Imari Obadele; civil rights lawyer the Rev. Milton Henry; Chokwe Lumumba, mayor of Jackson, Mississippi; Ray "Reparations Ray" Jenkins; Dr. Claud Anderson, president of Powernomics and the Harvest Institute; and activist Dr. Maulana Karenga.

Watson was a public policy staff director for Rep. John Conyers from 1997 to 2002, playing a key role in addressing HR 40, the reparations legislation sponsored by Conyers. She annually organized panelists for the Congressional Black Caucus Reparations "Braintrust" hearing.

Watson was a 2001 Delegate to the "United Nations World Conference on Racism" held in Durban, South Africa, which declared that the "Transatlantic Slave Trade was a Crime Against Humanity and should always have been so."

Watson served a decade on NCOBRA' s National Board (National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America) and was chair of Detroit's NCOBRA Chapter for seven years. In June 2019, the NCOBRA convention, chaired by Watson, was held at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and had 1,000 attendees to hear speakers like Conyers and Judge Greg Mathis.

She's also a contributing author to "Should America Pay," edited by Dr. Raymond Winbush, a 2003 publication on reparations.

"When council President Sheffield told me she'd like to appoint me, I told her I'd be honored," Watson told The News. "It would be important for the task force to identify objectives rooted in Detroit's history and its future. It's a priority for Detroiters. We know from the overwhelming ballot approval and they should be the ones to navigate the path forward."

Dorian Tyus

Tyus is a municipal government attorney who was born and raised in Detroit.

He attended the University of Michigan, where he majored in political science and sociology, then went to Howard University School of Law in 2009.

He is an executive board member and criminal justice committee chair of Detroit's NAACP branch, political action chair for the NAACP Michigan State Conference and works as a senior communications adviser for the Michigan Democratic Party.

"I saw up close how Black people are often targeted and attacked through racist narratives that are then leveraged to try to justify policies that harm them," said Tyus, who now helps run the party's voter protection operations. "Last year, I shifted positions to become a senior communications adviser for the party so I could proactively combat disinformation and spread the truth about good policy instead."

As for the Reparations Task Force, he said, "We are going to hit the ground running."

"We have a lot of work to do given the long history of exploitation of Black Detroiters," Tyus said. "That means educating residents and the region at large about that painful history. We also need change in the system itself. By the end of the project, my hope is that the task force will be able to give the City Council a set of concrete policy recommendations that, if implemented, will meaningfully address some of these deeply rooted economic, housing, and social injustices."

How the remaining task force will be selected

It's the latest development since June, when the council approved a resolution by City Council president Mary Sheffield that she appoint the first four-member executive committee of the task force. The council will appoint the remaining nine members at large in the 13-member task force, which will help determine how to address what many Detroiters said is a legacy of governmental systemic racism in the nation's largest majority-Black city.

The nine council members may nominate two members each, and council members also would be allowed to nominate themselves. The council will conduct interviews of the 18 or fewer nominees in the Internal Operations Committee, and the entire council will vote on the top nine nominees.

In November 2021, more than 80% of city voters approved creating a reparations commission focused on housing initiatives.

The task force is supposed to develop short-, mid- and long-term recommendations within the next year to address the creation of generational wealth and boost economic mobility and opportunity in the Black community.

Local surveys conducted by the council received 412 responses with a majority indicating that the task force should have between six to 15 people and commission members should have been a Detroit resident for at least six to 11 years.

More than 220 respondents or over half of the respondents disagreed that all members should be African American, adding Arab, Asian, Latinx, Native American and White Detroiters should be considered.

"(Races represented should be) all who support the cause. There are Black Latinos who could sit on the committee; gender diversity ... a range of demographics representing past and future of the city," according to survey responses.

A steering committee has studied what other major cities are doing across the country to help inform Detroit's approach. But some Detroit civil rights leaders are skeptical that a new group will successfully implement what they couldn't accomplish in the past several decades.

The task force is required to submit a written report of its findings and recommendations to the City Council no later than 18 months from its first formal meeting.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_